Both sets of CFL fans are thirsty to end their Grey Cup drought this weekend

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan Sheree Bashak travelled to Calgary from Ontario in advance of Sunday’s big game, and she brought her hand-made Grey Cup costume.
The die-hard Tiger-Cats fan from Brampton, Ont., showed up at a fan event in Calgary on Friday dressed as the CFL’s famous championship trophy. She wore a homespun gleaming silver dress, complete with a full bridal-style crinoline underneath, and a giant salad bowl on her head, wrapped in silvery papier-mâché with purse straps on the sides as Grey Cup handles.
“This is my trophy wife,” joked her husband Steve Bashak, dressed as a CFL football. The retirees have been Ticats season-ticket holders for more than two decades, during which time they have fashioned themselves in many wild fan costumes at the league’s annual pilgrimage.
“On Sunday night, we plan to party like it’s 1999,” said the lady in the silver dress, pulling Tiger-Cats mittens from her purse.
The CFL’s longest active Grey Cup droughts will go head to head this weekend as the Tiger-Cats hope to win the trophy for the first time since 1999 by toppling the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who last hoisted it in 1990.
Blue Bombers fan Reed Durrell, from nearby Cochrane, Alta., is 21 years old, and wants to see his team win a Grey Cup for the first time in his lifetime. His brother, 23-year-old Troy, is a Ticats fan still reeling from their 2013 and 2014 losses in the big game. Their dad, Bill, is a life-long Saskachewan Roughriders fan eager to see one of his boys finally celebrate a championship, and – as a CFL fan – intrigued to find out which team will pull it off.
“We’re both young and we’ve seen our teams be pretty terrible,” said the younger brother.
The Blue Bombers were last seen holding the Cup in 1990, led by quarterback Tom Burgess and a crushing defence that throttled the Edmonton Eskimos 50-11 in one of the most lopsided victories in Grey Cup history. So many Bomber fans flooded onto the field in Vancouver to celebrate that Donald Crump – CFL commissioner at the time – couldn’t reach the team to formally award the Cup. The prize quickly found the players in the crowd anyway.
The players may not be dwelling on the drought as much as fans and media are.
“Some of the players, I don’t even know if some would know the year that it was last won,” said Bombers coach Mike O’Shea. “So we’ve got to live in the present and worry about this year, and not worry about the previous whatever number that is.”
A story about 62-year-old Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew made its way to the team. This fan has worn shorts every day for 18 years (Winnipeg winters be damned) after vowing just before the 2001 Grey Cup that he wouldn’t wear pants until his team earned the trophy. His Bombers lost that game, and two more since. In fact, Winnipeg has been defeated in its past five trips to the championship (1992, ’93, ’01, ’07, ’11).
“I’ve heard of that guy, and I’m really hoping we can help him put his pants back on,” chuckled Bombers quarterbacks coach Buck Pierce, who was part of the Winnipeg team that lost a Grey Cup game in 2011. “I’ve been in Winnipeg for 10 years, my wife is from there, I have two kids born there, and I can tell you the fan base is so passionate. It would be so awesome to take it home to Manitobans.”
Current star Bombers running back Andrew Harris – a Winnipeg native – was just three years old in 1999 and doesn’t remember it. He won a Cup with the BC Lions in 2011, but this opportunity feels different for the now 32-year-old.
“You appreciate it more when you realize how hard it is to get here,” Harris said.
The Ticats have lost their past two trips to the Grey Cup. They were trounced by the Riders in 2013. Then in 2014, it appeared they had won when Brandon Banks returned a punt to the end zone in the final minute against Calgary, only to have it overturned because of a penalty flag.
The last time the Tiger-Cats got their hands on the Cup, in 1999, coach Ron Lancaster led the Ticats over Wally Buono’s reigning champion Calgary Stampeders for their first Cup since 1986. Current rookie Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer was a star cornerback on that Ticats team, sporting a goatee and earrings. That team also had Tiger-Cats legends Rob (the Hammer) Hitchcock, Danny McManus and Darren Flutie. They received the Grey Cup from then-CFL commissioner John Tory – today the mayor of Toronto.
This year’s Ticats honoured players from that ’99 championship team at a home game earlier this season, visited with those retired players, and watched video highlights of their huge win.
“We saw Coach O in this video, making interceptions and knocking people around. It was so cool to see that such a humble guy had such a huge role on that ’99 team,” said current Ticats quarterback Dane Evans, who said he saw a few CFL games on ESPN growing up in Texas, but didn’t follow the league regularly before coming to play in Canada. “Coach never toots his own horn, he just works. Our team is like that, too.”
Several hundred fans lined up outside the Ticats’ bus in Hamilton to see the team off to the airport.
“That’s when you recognize you’re part of something that is much bigger than yourself or this one team,” said Ticats special-teams coach Jeff Reinebold. “There is so much tradition in Hamilton.”
The Ticats have been favourites to win the Cup for much of this year, as they compiled a franchise-best 15-3 regular season that topped the CFL standing.
“The community is starving, absolutely. But I would say they’re more buzzing. I think the attention’s coming from some of the achievement that we’ve had throughout the season,” Steinauer said. “I wouldn’t say [the drought] is a focal point. I don’t think it’s an extra motivator. But I do think that there is a common respect amongst our football team for those people that came before us.”