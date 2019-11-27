 Skip to main content

Brandon Banks one of nine Tiger-Cats named to CFL all-star squad

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Brandon Banks runs the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the 107th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 24, 2019 in Calgary.

DEREK LEUNG/Getty Images

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant and Winston Rose have even more reason to celebrate.

The three were named CFL all-stars Wednesday. The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 on Sunday to register their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.

On Thursday, Jefferson, a six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive end, was named the CFL’s outstanding defensive player. And Bryant was a finalist to Hamilton’s Chris Van Zeyl as top lineman after winning the award the two previous seasons.

Bryant captured his fifth career all-star nod while Jefferson earned his third.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Hamilton, which posted a CFL-best 15-3 record, placed nine players on the squad. That includes receiver Brandon Banks, who captured the outstanding player award after leading the league in receiving (club-record 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 TDs).

Banks was named a CFL all-star for the fourth time.

The other Ticats were Van Zeyl (his third), receiver Bralon Addison, guard Brandon Revenberg, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, defensive halfback Richard Leonard, safety Tunde Adeleke and kick-returner Frankie Williams, the league’s top special-teams player this season.

Saskatchewan defensive end Charleston Hughes was named a CFL all-star for the sixth time. The other Riders joining him on the squad include quarterback Cody Fajardo, receiver Shaq Evans, centre Dan Clark and linebacker Derrick Moncrief.

Montreal (Running back William Stanback, linebacker Henoc Muamba and defensive halfback Greg Reid) and Calgary (Receiver Reggie Begelton, guard Shane Bergman and cornerback Tre Roberson) both place three players on the squad.

The B.C. Lions had two (Receiver Bryan Burnham and kicker Sergio Castillo) while both Edmonton (defensive tackle Almondo Sewell) and Ottawa (punter Richie Leone) had one representative.

