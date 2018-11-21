Brees and streaking Saints seek to ground sagging Falcons

Open this photo in gallery In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after overtime of an NFL football game, in Atlanta, Ga. The latest chance for Saints fans to show Brees their gratitude for the many memorable, triumphant moments he’s brought them comes on American Thanksgiving. David Goldman/The Associated Press

The latest chance for Saints fans to show Drew Brees their gratitude for the many memorable, triumphant moments he’s brought them comes on American Thanksgiving.

The Saints (9-1) are riding an NFL-high, nine-game winning streak as the rival Atlanta Falcons (4-6) land in New Orleans, so don’t expect a sleepy crowd in the Superdome, no matter how well fed.

Some 13 seasons after Brees embraced the challenge of resurrecting a downtrodden franchise in a disaster-ravaged city, his level of play, at the age of 39, appears as high as ever.

He is on pace to break his own single-season record completion rate of 72 per cent. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is 25-1. And the Saints, averaging 37.9 points a game, are threatening to score more points in a season than any team in NFL history.

“He’s been as challenging a guy to go against over the years as you can imagine,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, adding that he’s been particularly struck by Brees’s accuracy and decisiveness. “To say he’s doing it better than ever – he’s been doing it pretty well for a long time, but I’d say he’s certainly doing it as well.”

With the luxury of a strong offensive line and running game – not to mention playing with a lot of leads – Brees has been able to throw selectively and efficiently. He has also benefited from receiver Michael Thomas’s monster year, but demonstrated in a 48-7 win over Philadelphia on Sunday that he can connect, to prolific effect, with younger, lesser-known targets as well.

“There’s a lot to be said for experience,” a grinning Brees said as he reprised an old expression about wisdom trumping youth and skill.

“When we step on the field, I feel like I can see it before it happens, and it takes a lot of work to get to that point. That doesn’t mean there’s not surprises. ... But I feel good playing the game right now.”

The Falcons aren’t feeling so good about their season so far. Their last-second loss to Dallas last Sunday dropped them five games behind the NFC South-leading Saints with six games left.