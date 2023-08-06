Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson (4) celebrates after making a tackle against Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of CFL football action in Regina on Aug. 6.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Brett Lauther’s 54-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the game propelled the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 26-24 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday in Regina.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Riders, who improve to 4-4 with the exciting win. The Redblacks are now 3-5.

The victory also marked the first win as a starting quarterback for Mason Fine, who took over the reins of the Saskatchewan offence after Trevor Harris suffered a tibial plateau fracture of his right knee on July 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.

The game had a wild fourth quarter with Ottawa overcoming a 23-11 deficit to take a 24-23 lead with 66 seconds left in the game.

Saskatchewan looked to be in control of the game until a couple of disastrous third-down plays enabled the Redblacks to get back into the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Riders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala fumbled on a quarterback sneak. Ottawa defensive back Josh Valentine-Carter scooped up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to reduce the Redblacks’ deficit to 23-21.

Then, with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter and the Riders holding a 23-21 lead, they faced a third-and-one from their own 19-yard line. Dolegala came up short on the effort and the Redblacks took over on the turnover.

Ottawa drove to the Saskatchewan one-yard line. Rather than gambling on third down and going for the touchdown, the Redblacks sent in kicker Lewis Ward who connected on his fifth field goal of the game. The eight-yard field goal gave the Redblacks at 24-23 lead with 1:04 left in the game.

Fine then led the Riders into Ottawa territory, setting the stage for Lauther’s heroics.

Fine finished the game 23 for 37 passing for 296 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Shawn Bane Jr. on a 42-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The Riders also scored on their first possession of the game, a seven-play, 60-yard drive capped by a five-yard touchdown run by Jamal Morrow.