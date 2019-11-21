 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Browns’ Myles Garrett’s suspension for helmet attack upheld after appeal

Tom Withers
Cleveland
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Garrett’s violent act and its aftermath have been a dominant topic since it happened.

Ken Blaze/Reuters

Myles Garrett’s season is over after the NFL’s indefinite suspension of the Cleveland Browns star defensive end was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer.

Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over their AFC North rival.

On Wednesday, Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain his budding career.

Story continues below advertisement

Thrash found the discipline for Garrett was warranted and he won’t be back on the field until 2020 – at the earliest.

As part of his historic suspension, Garrett must also meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.

Thrash also reduced the suspension for Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two for punching and kicking Garrett following the shocking assault on Rudolph. Thrash upheld a US$35,096 fine for Pouncey, who will miss the Steelers rematch with the Browns on Dec. 1 at Heinz Field.

Garrett’s violent act and its aftermath have been a dominant topic since it happened, and the story took a new twist when ESPN, using anonymous sources, reported that Garrett told the league that Rudolph used a racial slur just before the brawl erupted.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rudolph “vehemently denies” the report.

Garrett will lose US$1.14-million in salary and his absence is a significant setback to the Browns, who will be without their best defensive player as they try to end a post-season drought dating to 2002.

The suspension is the longest issued for a single on-field incident. Tennessee defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006 for stomping on the face Cowboys centre Andre Gurode in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

Garrett’s stunning behaviour was out of character for the soft-spoken Pro Bowler who likes to write poetry. His teammates were shocked by what happened, and several wondered if Rudolph, who avoided suspension but will be fined, did something to trigger the outburst.

“Whatever the actions were, this is a guy I’ve never seen anything like that,” wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said moments before Thrash’s decision was announced. “Who knows? You don’t know whatever evidence and things they find. I’m just praying there’s a resolution for him. He’s a very good dude and we all miss him.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter