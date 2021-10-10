 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Calgary Stampeders down Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 in second straight victory

Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Hergy Mayala (1) runs the ball against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Paredes initially hit from 39 yards out but an illegal procedure penalty on the Stampeders forced a second attempt.

It was the second straight victory over the Riders for the Stampeders, who picked up a 23-17 victory last week in Calgary. The win improves Calgary’s record to 4-5 while the Riders drop to 5-4.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stamps, who ran out to a 14-0 lead in last week’s victory over the Riders, had another great start on Saturday.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell connected with Markeith Ambles on a 71-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game. Ambles was wide open on the right sideline, hauled in the pass at the Saskatchewan 30-yard line and ran away from Riders defensive back Christian Campbell to the end zone.

Mitchell put up the same stellar numbers in the first quarter, completing 6-of-8 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Riders tied the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo to Ricardo Louis. Catching a short pass along the sideline at the Calgary eight-yard line, Louis cut back inside to reach the end zone.

Both kickers had two field goals in the first half. Paredes was successful from 19 and 12 yards while Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther split the uprights from 45 and 52 yards. Lauther also chipped in with two special team tackles in the first half.

The kickers exchanged field goals in third quarter. Paredes put Calgary ahead 16-13 with a 27-yarder. Lauther replied with an 18-yard field goal to tie the game 16-16.

The Riders took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter following a Nick Marshall interception. Marshall jumped a crossing route by Stamps receiver Hergy Mayala at the Calgary 35-yard line. The Saskatchewan offence wasn’t able to advance the ball so Lauther was called upon for his fourth field goal of the game to give the Riders a 19-16 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary drove deep into Saskatchewan territory midway through the fourth quarter with a trick play taking the Stampeders to the 24-yard line. Mitchell handed off to Colton Hunchak on a sweep around the left end only to have Hunchak pull up and toss a pass to Josh Huff for a 36-yard gain.

Two plays later, Mitchell threw his second interception of the game. He overthrew Henry with Riders safety Loucheiz Purifoy catching the ball on the three-yard line and taking it to the Saskatchewan 28.

Paredes matched Lauther with his fourth field goal of the game, hitting from 43 yards out to tie the game 19-19 with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies