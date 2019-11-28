 Skip to main content

Football

Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver retires after 10 CFL seasons

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver works on his form in Toronto on Nov. 26, 2016.

The Canadian Press

Punter Rob Maver is calling it a career after 10 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Maver announced his retirement Thursday.

“While this was not an easy decision, at this stage of my life it’s time for me to pursue my non-football career goals,” he said in a statement. “I cannot overstate my gratitude for everything the club has done for me over the past nine and a half years.

“I was afforded the opportunity to live out my dream with the franchise I grew to love during the draft process back in 2010. My wife and I are proud to be settling down and laying roots in the city that accepted me with open arms back in 2010. See you in the stands. Go Stamps!”

The 33-year-old native of London, Ont., was a three-time West Division all-star and twice a league all-star. Twice Maver has received the Stampeders’ Harrison Memorial Award for community service and last week captured the Tom Pate Memorial Award for sportsmanship and contributions to the community.

Maver helped Calgary win Grey Cups in 2014 and ‘18.

“I congratulate Rob for his outstanding career and thank him for everything he has done for the Stampeders both on the field and in the community over the past 10 years,” said club president/GM John Hufnagel. “Rob will always be part of the Stamps family and, on behalf of the entire organization, I wish he and his wife Libby all the best for the future.”

Maver retires with a 45-yard punting average. In his first season, Maver handled the kicking duties and led the CFL in scoring with a club rookie record 185 points.

Maver will remain in Calgary working with Calvert Home Mortgage Investment Corporation.

