Calgary Stampeders sign veteran Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, right, gets away from Calgary Stampeders' Cory Greenwood during first half CFL football action in Calgary, on July 18, 2019. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran linebacker Cory Greenwood.

Greenwood started 12 regular-season games at middle linebacker for Calgary in 2019, recording 79 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

After being injured in Week 14, Greenwood returned for Calgary’s Western semifinal loss to Winnipeg.

Greenwood, a six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Kingston, Ont., was originally signed to Calgary’s practice roster on Sept. 18, 2018 and made one special-teams tackle in the Stampeders’ 27-16 win over Ottawa in the Grey Cup that year.

Before coming to the Stampeders, Greenwood played 22 games with the Toronto Argonauts and 48 games with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Greenwood signed with Edmonton prior to the 2017 campaign, but injured his knee in training camp and missed the entire season.

Greenwood has accumulated 187 defensive tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three knockdowns and two fumble recoveries through 40 CFL games.

ROUGHRIDERS ADD DB ACKER

REGINA

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Kenneth Acker.

The six-foot, 195-pound native of Portland, Ore., joins the Roughriders after five years in the NFL, playing in 40 regular-season games.

He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He went on to play 15 games in 2015, recording 63 tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defended.

He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and suited up for 25 games, notching 39 tackles, four passes defended and one interception.

Acker also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars.