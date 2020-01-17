Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke has signed a two-year contract extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Adeleke, who was born in Nigeria before moving to Ottawa, was an East Division all-star last season. The 24-year-old started 15 games at safety, setting career highs in defensive tackles (52), total tackles (57) and interceptions (two).
The five-foot-10, 208-pound Adeleke broke into the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 after being picked in the third round (25th overall) in the 2017 draft. After two years with the Stampeders, the Carleton University product signed with the Ticats.
Adeleke has played in the Grey Cup game all three years of his CFL career, winning it in 2018 with Calgary.
TWO FRENCH PLAYERS OFF TO COMBINE
PARIS – The CFL has invited two players from its Global Combine in France to the league’s main combine in March in Toronto.
Wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou and defensive back Tony Anderson will participate in the CFL Combine, March 26-28.
Twenty-one players took part in the French combine, the third of 10 such events around the world.
The league goes to Italy, England and Germany next week.
CFL teams will each have two global players on their active rosters this year.
LIONS LOCK UP NEWSOME
VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a one-year contract extension.
Newsome joined the Lions last August after two-plus seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 14 defensive tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in eight games with B.C.
Newsome reunites with ex-Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell, the new Lions bench boss.
“Jonathan was a really good addition for us last season,” Lions general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. “With our continued goal to be dominant on the line of scrimmage, Jonathan gives us both the production and edge we want on our pass rush.”
The Ball State University product broke into the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016 after two years with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.