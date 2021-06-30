 Skip to main content
Canadian government approves modified quarantine for CFL players

The Canadian Press
The federal government has approved a plan that will allow CFL players and staff to return to Canada without undergoing a full 14-day quarantine.

Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino said in a statement Wednesday that the government approved the plan after reviewing it with local and provincial health officials.

Players and staff must spend seven days in isolation before coming to Canada, then isolate for another seven days at a designated hotel once they arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll also have to take multiple PCR tests before coming into the country and while in quarantine at the hotel, and if all the tests come back negative, players will move on to another seven-day period where they can train with teammates but cannot have contact with the public.

Each team will have a designated compliance officer and anyone who breaks the rules will be removed from training camp, have their exemption revoked and be required to complete the standard 14-day quarantine. The federal government says failure to follow health and safety protocols laid out in the CFL’s plan could also result in fines, contract termination and the loss of draft picks.

The CFL cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but training camps for the 2021 campaign are set to open on July 10 with the season kicking off on Aug. 5.

