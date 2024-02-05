Lirim Hajrullahu is back in the CFL.

The veteran Canadian kicker signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. Hajrullahu, 33, had spent 2020-2022 in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, making four of the five field goals he tried as well as all eight converts in four regular-season NFL appearances.

This will mark Hajrullahu’s second stint with Toronto, last playing with the Argos in 2016-17. The five-foot-11, 215-pound kicker began his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15) and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19).

Hajrullahu has made 239-of-287 field-goal tries during his CFL career (83.3 per cent) and 135-of-144 converts (93.8 per cent). He also boasts a 44-yard punting average over 72 regular-season games.

He has kicked the second-most 50-yard field goals in a CFL campaign (seven in 2018) and stands seventh all-time in field goal percentage.

The Argos also confirmed the release of veteran American kicker Boris Bede, who was slated to become a free agent Feb. 13.