Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros returning to Toronto Argonauts

Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros returning to Toronto Argonauts

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker/punter Zack Medeiros to their practice roster.

The move comes Argos punter Ronnie Pfeffer was hurt in the team’s season-opening 64-14 loss against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Saturday.

Drew Brown handled kicking and punting duties for the rest of the game.

Medeiros, 28, returns to Toronto after playing 11 games for the Argos in 2018. The native of London, Ont., hit 15-of-20 field goals and punted 59 times for an average of 46.1 yards.

The Argos also announced that Canadian running back Mercer Timmis has retired.

