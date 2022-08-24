The B.C. Lions are about to see what life without Nathan Rourke is all about.

Rourke, of Victoria, will undergo foot surgery after being injured in the Lions’ 28-10 road win last week over Saskatchewan. Fellow Canadian Michael O’Connor will start Friday night in the rematch at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Lions (8-1) will chase a sixth straight win and look to sweep the three-game season series with the Riders (5-5). B.C. last swept Saskatchewan in 2016 when it went 3-0 head-to-head.

Rourke was 22-of-31 passing for 375 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before his injury. He also ran three times for a game-high 63 yards.

O’Connor completed all five passes he attempted in relief of Rourke for 36 yards. Veteran CFL quarterback Antony Pipkin becomes O’Connor’s backup.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound O’Connor, a 26-year-old Ottawa native, has some huge shoes to fill. Rourke leads the league in passing (3,281 yards), TDs (25) and completion percentage (79.2).

Rourke is also B.C.’s second-leading rusher with 304 yards and seven TDs on 39 carries (7.8-yard average).

O’Connor signed with B.C. as a free agent this season after appearing in six games with Calgary in 2021. He began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, dressing for nine games.

In 24 career CFL regular-season games, O’Connor has completed 24-of-37 passes for 236 yards with a TD and interception. He has also rushed six times for seven yards and a TD.

The good news is O’Connor won’t have to try to do everything himself. He takes over a Lions offence that leads the CFL in a host of categories, including offensive points (35.4 per game), net yards (460.7), time of possession (32 minutes 39 seconds) and passing yards (371.7).

O’Connor will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. The Lions’ receiving corps includes Dominique Rhymes (51 catches, 810 yards, nine TDs), Lucky Whitehead (57 catches, 738 yards, three TDs), Keon Hatcher (42 catches, 629 yards, two TDs), Jevon Cottoy (34 catches, 391 yards, three TDs) and perennial all-star Bryan Burnham (25 catches, 380 yards, four TDs in five games).

The Lions also boast a defence that’s ranked first in fewest net offensive yards (280.8 per game) and rushing yards (75.1), second in offensive points allowed (18.6), sacks (26) and turnovers forced (28) and third in interceptions (12).

Last week, the unit registered three interceptions, a fumble recovery and five sacks against the Riders while the offence accumulated 504 total yards.

Riders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo, who has played with a left-knee injury most of this year, will make a second straight start against B.C. He was eight-of-13 passing for 41 yards and two interceptions last week before being replaced by Mason Fine.

Saskatchewan has allowed a CFL-high 37 sacks this season. The Riders will be without CFL rushing leader Jamal Morrow (broken hand) and linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. (team-imposed suspension), but receivers Shaq Evans and Kyran Moore both return from injury.

Pick: B.C.

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (9-1) return off the bye following a 20-17 overtime loss to Montreal on Aug. 11 but will be without receivers Greg Ellingson (hip) and Janarion Grant (groin). With a win, the defending Grey Cup champions would earn their first season sweep of Calgary (6-3) since 2002. Jake Maier starts at quarterback for the Stampeders after replacing veteran Bo Levi Mitchell in the second half of last week’s 22-19 road win over Toronto. Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey returns after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (Friday night)

At Toronto, the long-time rivals meet for the third time in four weeks with the home team having won the previous two contests. The Argos (4-5) were outscored 12-3 in the second half of last week’s 22-19 home loss to Calgary. Then again, Hamilton (3-7) is 0-5 away from Tim Hortons Field and comes off a gut-wrenching 29-28 road loss to Montreal. Matt Shiltz had 303 passing yards and two TDs for the Ticats but incumbent Dane Evans (shoulder) is expected to also see action.

Pick: Toronto.

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (3-7) look to sweep the home-and-home series following a 30-12 win at TD Place last week. However, they’ve lost 12 straight at Commonwealth Stadium since a 19-6 decision over B.C. on Oct. 12, 2019. Former Elk Nick Arbuckle starts for Ottawa (1-8) after completing seven-of-13 passes for 85 yards in relief of Caleb Evans. DeVonte Dedmon, the CFL’s top special-teams player last year, is back with the Redblacks after being released by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 4-0.

CP’s overall record: 36-7.