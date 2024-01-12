It’s the start of a rather unconventional and unique job interview for Isaiah Adams.

Over the next three-plus months, the Canadian offensive lineman will be tested, interviewed and evaluated repeatedly leading up to the NFL draft April 25-27 in Detroit.

He’s currently training in Texas but will participate in the Senior Bowl (Feb. 3 in Mobile, Ala.), NFL combine (Feb. 26-March 4) and Illinois’ pro day as well as any individual workouts/interviews requests from teams.

“It’s going to be a long few months, for sure,” Adams said with a chuckle during a phone interview. “I’m super grateful to be a part of it but, yeah, it’s definitely a different kind of job interview.”

Adams, 23, made 25 straight starts over two seasons at Illinois. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honours in 2022 and was an All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2023 when also serving as a team captain.

Adams began his college career at Wilfrid Laurier, then transferred to Garden City Community College before landing at Illinois.

Adams started at left guard (14 games), right tackle (10) and left tackle (one) at Illinois. Last spring, he also took practice snaps at centre and continues to.

“Isaiah is an extremely versatile prospect and what many teams look for in the draft process is that versatility,” said Jason Bernstein, Adams’ agent. “He has extreme toughness and loves football, which is an important but underrated trait going into the league because it involves a lot of hard work and can be mentally and physically taxing.

“So you have to love it and love the game to play it a long time. And I think being named a team captain certainly speaks to Isaiah’s leadership and having the respect of his teammates especially after having been named captain just a year after transferring it tells you everything you need to know about his leadership ability.”

Adams will head to Mobile looking to re-establish himself at guard after making 10 starts in ‘23 at tackle.

“I want to show I’m still a really good guard and I’m still physical,” Adams said. “I want [pro officials] to know how much I love football and love to practise.

“I love showing up every day and being there for my teammates. I also want them to realize how much I care about the game, the Xs and Os, and the football mind that’s behind me as well.”

Also on Friday, Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan, a native of Lethbridge, Alta., accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining Adams and Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, of Windsor, Ont.

While the Big Ten features solid competition – national champion Michigan (15-0), Ohio State (11-2) and Penn State (10-3) all play there – the defensive linemen in Mobile will all be NFL draft prospects. Each one-on-one battle will also be closely scrutinized by NFL scouts, coaches and GMs, who’ll be anxious to see which players can elevate their games.

“That’s why I’m kind of excited to get there and really compete with those guys,” Adams said. “In the Big Ten you do face many very highly touted guys.

“But to have every rep against someone at your calibre or projected higher than you is going to be beneficial, not only for right now but also come training camp.”

Regardless of how he fares, Adams said the key is always remaining on an even keel emotionally.

“But that’s kind of football to a T,” said Adams, who graduated with his sociology degree. “You can’t really get too high or too low on one play because the next one comes so quickly.

“I used to kind of beat myself up a lot after a play but then I realized it’s that next-play mentality and having the ability to learn from the negative ones then letting them go. Same for plays you have success, you have to understand the reason why and how to pinpoint and replicate it.”

Adams is projected as a third-round pick in April. Solid performances in Alabama and the combine (Feb. 25-March 4 in Indianapolis) would enhance his pro stock, but Adams isn’t looking that far ahead.

“I’ll worry about that [draft] when it comes,” he said. “It’s controlling what I can control and I have no control over what’s going to happen in April, where I’m going to live or play.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity at hand right now that I’m trying to make the most of. In Mobile, (scouts) will see a physical player who’s tough, smart and disciplined. Those are things I’ve wanted to hang my hat on my entire career and have been ingrained into me that I really want to show.”

Adams says his game remains a work in progress.

“Every time you turn on the film you can get very nitpicky with yourself,” he said. “There’s a bunch of things I want to clean up.

“But, as I said earlier, I just want to show I can get back to guard and start dominating again.”

Adams doesn’t have to look far for motivation regarding what could lie ahead. Chase and Sydney Brown, twins from London, Ont., were teammates at Illinois in 2022 and both are currently in the NFL.

“That really showed me it can happen,” Adams said. “I got to see firsthand the work they put into it and the success they’ve had because of it.

“It [playing in NFL] comes to those who work hard and have a strong passion to do well.”