Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge pursuing career in police work

Open this photo in gallery Quarterback Brandon Bridge, then with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, scrambles against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during a playoff game in Regina on Nov. 11, 2018. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

It appears Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge is moving on from football.

On Friday, Peel Regional Police announced the 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was pursuing a career in policing.

Canadian quarterbacks have long struggled to keep jobs in the CFL. Bridge was one of the higher-profile quarterbacks to get a shot in recent years.

Bridge didn’t immediately respond to telephone and text messages. But others took to social media to pass along their best wishes.

“Mans are making moves,” tweeted Montreal Alouettes fullback Spencer Moore. “Happy for my guy Air_Canada_7!

“If you run my plates let me walk, appreciate you fam.”

Added former CFL receiver Shamawd Chambers:

“Air_Canada_7 I’m happy for him but it’s just crazy to think the first Canadian QB to start and win a game since Russ Jackson is leaving the Canadian Football League at 27 year young,” he tweeted. “Nonetheless blessing moving forward.”

And Toronto Argonauts receiver Natey Adjei tweeted: “Couldn’t be more proud of you bro! Huge day! Air_Canada_7.”

The six-foot-five, 235-pound Bridge played for three teams – Montreal (2015-16, 2019), Saskatchewan (2016-18) and B.C. (2019) during his CFL tenure. He appeared in 69 career regular-season games and made six starts, four coming in 2018 with the Riders.

Bridge completed 225-of-334 passes (65.4 per cent) for 2,679 yards over his CFL career with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions. He also added 325 rushing yards on 71 carries (4.6-yard average) with four touchdowns.

After completing high school in Mississauga, Bridge headed to Alcorn State University in Mississippi in 2010. Over two seasons there, Bridge completed 199-of-389 passes (51.2 per cent) for 2,718 yards with 24 TDs and 17 interceptions while rushing for 568 yards on 159 carries with 10 TDs before transferring to South Alabama.

There, Bridge was 189-of-373 passing (50.7 per cent) for 2,325 yards with 16 TDs and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 467 yards on 138 carries with five TDs.

Montreal selected Bridge in the fourth round of the 2015 CFL draft. He was bypassed in the ‘15 NFL draft before attending the Dallas Cowboys rookie mini-camp, but Bridge wasn’t offered a contract.

Bridge began his CFL career No. 3 on Montreal’s depth chart, but made his CFL debut June 25 after injuries to Americans Jonathan Crompton and Dan LeFevour, completing five-of-10 passes for 62 yards and an interception in a 20-16 home loss to Ottawa.

That made Bridge the first Canadian quarterback to appear in a CFL regular-season game since Danny Brannagan in 2010. Bridge made his first CFL start Nov. 8, 2015, completing 21-of-30 passes for 220 yards and two TDs while rushing six times for 45 yards in a 30-24 overtime loss to Saskatchewan.

Bridge was released by Montreal on Aug. 1, 2016, but signed by the Riders just over a week later. Bridge made his first start for Saskatchewan on Sept. 15, 2017, completing 21-of-31 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 win over Hamilton, becoming the first Canadian quarterback to throw three TDs in a game since Greg Vavra in 1984.

Bridge made a career-high four regular-season starts for Saskatchewan in 2018 as well as the West Division semifinal versus Winnipeg. That made Bridge the first Canadian to start a playoff game since Gerry Dattilio in 1984.

Bridge finished 12-of-22 passing for 100 yards and an interception while rushing for a team-high 86 yards on five carries in Saskatchewan’s 23-18 loss.

Bridge signed as a free agent with Toronto following the 2018 season but was among the Argonauts’ final cuts following training camp. He rejoined Montreal after starter Antonio Pipkin was injured, but was let go July 31.

Bridge finished the ‘19 campaign with B.C., joining the Lions on Oct. 14 after starter Mike Reilly suffered a season-ending broken wrist. Bridge played in the second half of the club’s regular-season finale versus Calgary, completing 14-of-22 passes for 194 yards with a TD and two interceptions in the Stampeders’ 21-16 road victory.

Bridge became a CFL free agent Feb. 11.