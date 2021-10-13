 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian sports fans eager to cross border as United States lifts restrictions

John Chidley-Hill
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

For years, Jason Billingsley and his wife have attended the Bills home opener at Highmark Stadium, flying from Vancouver to Hamilton and then driving on to Buffalo, N.Y. That September tradition was derailed for two NFL seasons by COVID-19 restrictions limiting non-essential travel across the Canadian-American border.

Billingsley’s hopes were raised on Wednesday when the United States announced its intention to lift travel restrictions on its borders with Mexico and Canada by November, just in time for he and his wife to fly to New Orleans for the Bills game on Nov. 25.

“Whenever the Bills are in prime time, it’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s the game that we have to go to,’ ” said Billingsley from Anmore, B.C. “And my wife and I got engaged in New Orleans, so we’re very much looking forward to this trip.”

Story continues below advertisement

As a Vancouver Canucks fan, Billingsley is also excited to drive down to Seattle and watch a regional rivalry develop with the Kraken, the NHL’s newest expansion team.

Billingsley still has his concerns, however.

His son is nine years old and therefore unvaccinated, so Billingsley and his wife intend to always wear a mask when attending sporting events. Lower vaccination rates in the United States are also a concern for Billingsley.

As an example, 57 per cent of Louisiana’s population is vaccinated, compared to 74.7 per cent in British Columbia.

“We’ve got a lot of sports friends that go to the games and a lot of them have chosen to not get vaccinated,” said Billingsley. “So we’re very hesitant on even engaging with the people that we’ve previously engaged with at sporting events because we have an unvaccinated child at home.”

Tim Macdonell, the CEO of Elite Sports Tours, said that after a difficult 19 months, his business has surged in the past 24 hours. His company organizes bus trips to major sporting events, with Bills fans in southern Ontario making the pilgrimage to Buffalo his main clientele.

Elite Sports Tours sent out an e-mail updating many long-time clients on Tuesday night of the change to border regulations as the news started to break. Macdonell said that in many cases, his company’s newsletter was how people found out that they would be able to see their favourite team in person again.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are really excited, especially Canadians who haven’t had the luxury of being able to travel and do these things for nearly two years now,” said Macdonell. “There’s definitely a pent-up demand.

“They want to see games, travel to different venues, go to a Bills game with a group of friends ... To have that atmosphere back is a bit of normality that we haven’t been able to experience for some time.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies