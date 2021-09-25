Carl Nassib coming out ‘a big story, but it’s not a story at all’ on Las Vegas Raiders

Open this photo in gallery Defensive end Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after making a tackle for a loss of yardage during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 2021. Chris Unger/Getty Images

There are all sorts of storylines swirling around the Las Vegas Raiders.

They go into Sunday’s game against Miami looking for their first 3-0 start in almost two decades. Quarterback Derek Carr is playing like an MVP. The defence is much improved.

Know something you don’t hear much about?

Carl Nassib coming out.

Turns out, it didn’t cause a major uproar or tear up the locker room when the Raiders defensive end became the first prominent male athlete playing in a major U.S. team sport – the NFL, no less – to reveal he is gay.

After decades of hang wringing over the supposed negative impact a gay player would have on a team’s chemistry, Nassib’s brave announcement this past summer seems to have largely faded into the background.

“It’s a big story, but it’s not a story at all,” said Eric Anderson, a professor of sport masculinity and health at the University of Winchester in England.

Indeed, Nassib is just another valued player on a team that has big-time aspirations for 2021.

“Not one person, from my point of view, has treated him any different,” Carr said. “His locker is just a few down from mine, and I want to make sure that he knows that we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl.”

So, was Nassib’s coming out no big deal?

Of course not.

There’s still plenty of homophobia in this world – and especially in men’s team sports, where all sorts of nasty prejudices linger just beneath the surface.

Nassib and the Raiders are, hopefully, leading us toward a more tolerant locker room in all sports.

“He’s challenging this idea that the identity of an athlete and the identity of an LGBTQ person do not mix and match,” said Yannick Kluch, director of outreach and inclusive excellence at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Sport Leadership.

Certainly, things have changed for the better.

When I delved into this very issue for a story in 2004, it quickly became clear that many male pro athletes were not the least bit prepared to accept a gay teammate. They openly delivered their hostility.

In the Atlanta Braves clubhouse, I encountered ugly resistance to homosexual rights from future Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who said, “What’s next? Marrying an animal?”

Catcher Eddie Perez took a less-abrasive but similar line, saying he would like to know in advance that he was playing with a gay teammate.

“If I knew a guy was gay, then I could work it out,” Perez said at the time. “I could hide when I’m getting disrobed.”

With gay marriage now legal and LBGTQ rights gaining widespread acceptance, Smoltz and Perez sound like relics from a far more ignorant time.

Still, it took 17 more years before someone of Nassib’s stature – not an All-Pro, mind you, but a solid player still in his 20s, with 37 starts over his six-year career – to shatter one of the last great barriers in sports.

“It shows how homophobic U.S. men’s team sports still is,” Kluch said. “There’s still homophobic barriers in place that make the athlete feel they are not safe to show who they really are.”

Before Nassib, there were smattering of less-influential breakthroughs.

Michael Sam came out after playing college football, but never made it onto an NFL regular-season roster. Long-time NBA player Jason Collins waited until late in his career to reveal he is gay, playing only played a handful of games before his retirement.

Kluch is hopeful that Nassib is just the beginning of a far more substantial wave of gay players coming out in the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL.

Other sports too, such as men’s tennis.

“Statistically speaking, there is very likely going to be at least one gay athlete on every single professional men’s sports team,” he said.

Jaden Vazquez came out as bisexual after his freshman year at Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision university in New York. He’s now a senior linebacker for the Rams.

“I’ve played since second grade,” Vazquez said. “Football is a game you fall in love with.”

There were challenging times as he coped with his emerging sexuality.

“I was worried that someone was going to out me,” Vazquez said. “I didn’t want to act too feminine, especially in such a masculine sport.”

In a season-opening victory over Baltimore, Nassib came up with the play of the game in overtime. He stripped the ball from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Raiders recovered, and three plays later Carr delivered the game-ending touchdown pass.

Afterward, everyone talked about what a great play it was. No one talked about it being made by the NFL’s first openly gay player.

Kluch said it’s not surprising that Nassib made such an important play in the very first game of the season, or that the Raiders are off to such a promising start.

“The data shows it’s not a distraction, and it can even make a team stronger,” Kluch said. “A team usually performs better if there’s trust, if people can be their true selves.”

Nassib is being true to himself.

His teammates and coaches only seem to care what he can do to help win football games.

We’d call that a win for everyone.