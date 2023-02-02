VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions signed American defensive back Garry Peters to a two-year contract extension Thursday.

Peters was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Peters was a CFL all-star last season after registering a team and career high of five interceptions. He also had 44 tackles and three special-teams tackles.

Peters joined the Lions as a free agent in 2018 after starting his CFL career with Edmonton (2016-17). He has appeared in 87 regular-season games, recording 285 tackles, 17 special-teams tackles, 11 interceptions, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Wilson signs one-year extension with Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL – American defensive back Raheem Wilson signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound Wilson was scheduled to become a CFL free agent Feb. 14.

Wilson split last season between Calgary and Montreal. He appeared in six games with the Stampeders, recording 19 tackles (one for a loss) before registering 20 tackles in seven contests – all starts – with the Alouettes.

Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith signs extension with Redblacks

OTTAWA – Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith signed a one – year contract extension with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Smith, 30, of Toronto, was scheduled to become a CFL free agent Feb. 14.

Smith appeared in eight games last season with Ottawa, registering 14 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent the previous two seasons with Edmonton (2019, 2021), recording 81 catches for 956 yards and six TDs in 30 regular-season games.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release veteran running back Don Jackson

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released veteran American running back Don Jackson.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jackson started 12-of-14 games he played over two seasons with Hamilton (2021-22). He ran for 544 yards on 122 carries (4.5-yard average) with two TDs.

Jackson, 29, began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19). He has appeared in 34 career regular-season games, rushing for 1,714 yards on 340 carries (5.0-yard average) and seven TDs.

Jackson has also registered 84 receptions for 621 yards and two touchdowns during his CFL tenure.