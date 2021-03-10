 Skip to main content
CFL and XFL holding talks about potential partnership

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

An XFL football sits on the field before a game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9, 2020.

USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is taking a serious look at whether the CFL smells what The Rock is cooking.

Ambrosie revealed today the CFL has entered into serious discussions with the American-based XFL about the possibility of forming a partnership.

Former pro wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is a co-owner of the XFL.

The two sides are looking to “identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football.”

Ambrosie emphatically stated nothing has been decided and all potential options will be explored. Anything agreed upon would kick in either in 2022 or beyond.

After being forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFL is expecting to return to the field this year.

The eight-team XFL was purchased last year by Johnson, business partner Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital and is expected to resume play in the spring of 2022. Its 2020 season, under previous ownership headed by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, was called off after five weeks because of the pandemic.

Johnson spent time on the practice roster of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in 1995 before being released.

