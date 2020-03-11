CFL announces its 2020 Touchdown Atlantic game in Halifax has been sold out

Open this photo in gallery Randy Ambrosie, CFL commissioner, is flanked by Craig Reynolds, left, president and chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Mike (Pinball) Clemons, general manager of the Toronto Argonauts, after the league announced a regular season game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders at a news conference in Halifax on Jan. 23, 2020. The event is a sellout, the CFL announced. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The CFL’s 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout, with all 10,000 tickets currently available purchased.

The CFL made the announcement Wednesday, a day after tickets to the July 25 game in Halifax between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders were made available to public.

Now, the CFL is looking at ways to possibly boost capacity for the contest at Huskies Stadium in.

Story continues below advertisement

When the CFL unveiled the game in January, it announced capacity at Huskies Stadium would increase from 4,000 to 10,000.

This will be the first regular-season game played at Saint Mary’s. the CFL held an exhibition contest there in 2005.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B.

Last year, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.