CFL board of governors to hold call Monday where they could vote on 2021 season start

The CFL’s board of governors could be providing some much-needed clarity on the 2021 season next week.

A league official said the board will hold a conference call Monday, at which time league officials are expected to vote on starting the 2021 campaign Aug. 5.

The official added if the CFL board votes in favour, the league will release a 2021 schedule shortly afterwards.

The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shelving plans for an abbreviated season last August after failing to secure a $30-million, interest-free loan from the federal government.

Not playing was costly for the CFL, with a source saying the league lost between $60-and-$80-million by not playing games.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the CFL has never divulged its financial losses for 2020.

Last November, the CFL unveiled a full 18-game regular season for 2021 that was slated to begin June 10.

However in April, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced the league was pushing back its start date to Aug. 5, tentatively, and reducing the schedule to 14 games.

The Grey Cup which has originally been scheduled for Nov. 21 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, would instead be played Dec. 12.