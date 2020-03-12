CFL cancels regional, national combines due to coronavirus

The CFL has cancelled its regional and national combines in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The league made the announcement Thursday.

The CFL was scheduled to hold its Ontario regional combine Thursday in Toronto while the East Regional was scheduled for Friday in Baie-D’Urfe, Que.

The West Regional was slated for March 20 in Edmonton. The national combine was scheduled for Toronto on March 26-28.

The CFL’s announcement came after the B.C. Lions indefinitely postponed tryouts in Texas.

B.C. had scheduled tryout sessions in Austin on Saturday and Plano on Sunday.