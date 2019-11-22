 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie optimistic about sale prospects for Alouettes and Lions

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is White Hatted and fitted with cowboy boots as Grey Cup week gets underway in Calgary on Nov. 18, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie is expressing optimism about the potential sales of the Montreal Alouettes and B.C. Lions.

Ambrosie says the CFL is in discussions with one unidentified group for the purchase of the Alouettes. He is hopeful the transaction will be done in a few weeks.

The CFL bought the Alouettes from the Wetenhall family before the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Grey Cup: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s CFL final

Ambrosie also says he expects discussions for the sale of the David Braley-owned Lions to intensify in the coming weeks.

Braley has expressed interest in selling the franchise.

Ambrosie also says he feels good about the future of the Toronto Argonauts under Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment ownership. The team has been plagued by poor attendance, including one crowd of under 10,000 this year.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter