CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says league discussing COVID-19 contingency plans

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the league is formulating possible contingency plans as a result of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Ambrosie adds he can’t say with certainty that CFL training camps will open on time because of all the unknowns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A late start to camp could have an impact on the number of regular-season games the league plays.

The 2020 campaign is scheduled to kick off June 11.

Rookie camps are set to open May 13 with training camps to follow on May 17. Ambrosie said there’s even uncertainty surrounding the CFL global draft (April 16) and national draft (April 30).

Last week, the CFL cancelled its Eastern and Western regional combines as well as it national combine March 26-28 in Toronto.

The NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball have either ceased their seasons or pushed back the start of action as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.