CFL confirms Argos and Riders will play regular-season game in Halifax

Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at a press conference in Moncton on March 29, 2019.

The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders will play a regular-season game in Halifax this summer.

The CFL announced Thursday the Argos and Roughriders will meet July 25 at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University.

A three-day festival will precede the game in what the CFL says will mark its biggest Touchdown Atlantic ever.

“Our league belongs to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast – and for one fabulous weekend this July, the east coast will be its capital,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “We are bringing the football and the fun.

“We’re inviting everyone in Atlantic Canada to join the party, and everyone in the rest of the country to come for the game and stay for a vacation.”

It will mark the first CFL regular-season game played at Saint Mary’s. The league staged an exhibition contest there in 2005.

The CFL said roughly 6,000 temporary seats will be installed at the facility to increase capacity for the game to 10,000.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. Last year, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), a group trying to secure a CFL expansion franchise for Halifax, is again sponsoring the game. The organization also did so last year.

“We’re committed to this vision and excited about it,” said Bruce Bowser, a founder and owner of SSE. “This is further evidence the CFL shares that passion and is dedicated to this region.”

Tickets will go on sale at the end of next month. Although ticket prices weren’t announced, Ambrosie stressed the game will be affordable with an average ticket price of approximately $50.

“This is a home game for us and we invite fans in Atlantic Canada and our fans from Toronto to join us,” said Toronto GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons. “We love Rider fans, but we love our own fans even more.

“This is an important year for us and this will be a big game.”

Saskatchewan’s rabid football fans travel across Canada to support their team and Riders president Craig Reynolds is expecting a big turnout in Halifax.

“There is no doubt that our fans are passionate about our team, but they are just as passionate about the CFL and the way football can bring our country together,” he said. “No matter where we are, our fans are there to greet us, and we think the allure of the Green and White alongside the beauty of Halifax in summer will be an irresistible combination.”

Riders kicker Brett Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., and Saint Mary’s alumnus, feels Touchdown Atlantic is a dream come true.

“I’ve known the thrill of kicking the winning points on our home field in Regina,” he said. “But to do that here, in my own backyard, would be just incredible."