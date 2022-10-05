Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters.

Peters, who leads the CFL in interceptions (six) will return to the secondary Saturday when Toronto (8-6) hosts the B.C. Lions (10-4) at BMO Field. Peters missed the Argos’ 29-2 road loss to Calgary last week with a head injury.

“It was difficult (being out),” Peters said following Toronto’s practice Wednesday. “We’ve still got games left but I didn’t want to miss a game.

“I was still learning, still out there as if I was in the game taking mental reps. But I’m just glad to be back and out with my teammates. It’s just a great feeling.”

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Peters has done a lot more than just pick off passes for Toronto. He has also amassed 48 tackles and a sack in his second season with the Argos.

And halfback Maurice Carnell IV is also expected to suit up against B.C. He has been limited in practice this week with a knee ailment.

“It’s good to have Jamal back,” Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “The ball finds him, he makes turnovers.

“You put him and Carnell on the boundary, that’s a pretty darn good boundary and that’s going to open up some opportunities for the guys on the field to make some plays. They’re a dominant pair.”

Carnell has registered 24 tackles, four interceptions and a sack in his first season with Toronto.

“The chemistry he (Carnell) and I have built, it’s just good to have him back,” Peters said. “We want to get back clicking the way we were the past few games.”

The Lions also have players on the limp. That includes receiver Lucky Whitehead (73 catches, 966 yards, three TDs), who missed a second straight practice Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Toronto enters weekend action atop the East Division standings, two points ahead of Montreal (7-7). After hosting B.C., the Argos will travel to Edmonton before finishing their regular season with a home-and-home series versus the Alouettes.

Toronto has already clinched a playoff berth. But the advantage of finishing first in the East is not only advancing directly to the division final, but hosting it Nov. 13.

However, the Argos will have to make their late-season push minus defensive end Shane Ray (season-ending torn biceps). The six-foot-three, 245-pound Ray had 13 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games this season.

And Toronto will be without linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) for four-to-six weeks. The six-foot-one, 225-pound McManis has registered 88 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games (all starts) this year.

He also combined with veterans Henoc Muamba and Chris Edwards to give Toronto a solid linebacking corps.

“It’s really unfortunate about Shane because he was playing so well,” Dinwiddie said. “We’re hoping maybe the last game for Wynton.

“That might be wishful thinking but we’re hoping and he’s attacking the rehab. He’s a difference-maker so we’re going to be missing him for a few weeks”

Also among Toronto’s walking wounded are defensive back DaShaun Amos (ankle) and receivers DaVaris Daniels (hip) and Damonte Coxie (foot). All three haven’t practised yet this week.

But linebacker Trevor Hoyte (shoulder) was a full participant Wednesday.

“It’s hard losing special guys like Wynton and Shane,” Peters said. “At the end of the day it’s life and we can’t control it.

“We’re just going to try to do what we have to do and keep that same energy we have every time we take to the field.”