 Skip to main content

Football CFL joins ‘Call It Out’ campaign to prevent violence against women

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CFL joins ‘Call It Out’ campaign to prevent violence against women

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The Canadian Football League is joining a new campaign aimed at ending violence against women.

The “Call It Out” campaign urges people to be more than a bystander when they see gender-based violence taking place.

Other participants include the Ending Violence Association Canada, Status of Women Canada and the United Steelworkers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ending Violence Association has been working with CFL players, coaches and staff as part of a league-wide initiative begun in 2015 to respond pro-actively to any allegation of gender-based violence.

This year’s Grey Cup game will feature broadcast-visible LED sideline signage, an in-stadium video and an accompanying social-media campaign with the message that everyone has a role to play.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says nearly 70 per cent of Canadians report that they know a woman who has experienced sexual or physical violence.

“At this time of year, when we Canadians join together to celebrate the Grey Cup, we want to remind everyone that we need to work together to end violence against women and the attitudes that can contribute to it,” Ambrosie said at a news conference in Edmonton on Friday.

“The CFL remains committed to ending violence and to calling out disrespect and violence where we see it. As individuals and as organizations, we all have the ability to be leaders on this issue and put a stop to violence against women.”

The Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks will play for the national championship Sunday at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019