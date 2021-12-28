The Edmonton Elks have added Geroy Simon, one of the Canadian Football League’s all-time great receivers, to the club’s front-office staff.

The 46-year-old Simon will serve as assistant general manager under new Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones.

Jones was hired Dec. 21, nearly month after Edmonton terminated the contracts of chief executive officer Chris Presson, GM Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo following a 3-11 season.

Simon, who retired in 2013 as the CFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards following a 15-year career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, spent the last six seasons as director of global scouting for the Lions.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.