CFL officials will have the chance to get up close and personal with DK Bonhomme.

According to a CFL source, the South Alabama linebacker has been added to the league’s national combine. The event will be held next week in Winnipeg.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL hasn’t formally announced the addition of Bonhomme.

The six-foot-two, 237-pound Bonhomme was invited to participate in the CFL’s regional combine Friday in Waterloo, Ont., but was unable to attend.

Bonhomme began his college career at Indiana, appearing in 24 games over three seasons before transferring to South Alabama. Gifted athletically, Bonhomme has battled injuries throughout his collegiate tenure.

After being limited to just three games with the Jaguars in 2022, Bonhomme was hurt before last season and didn’t play in 2023.