CFL playoff picture clears up substantially but first place in West still up for grabs

The Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched a home playoff berth for the first time in five years on the penultimate weekend of the CFL season.

The Edmonton Eskimos have been eliminated. The Ottawa Redblacks are Eastern champions. The B.C. Lions will cross over and play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semi-final.

But there’s still a lot to play for when the final weekend kicks off. Calgary and Saskatchewan are still battling for first place in the West and, thus, home-field advantage in the western final.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan earned at least one home game in the playoffs thanks to a 35-16 victory over the visiting B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was a dominant defensive effort by the Roughriders, but one that their starting quarterback Zach Collaros watched from the locker-room for the final three quarters of the game.

Collaros was on the receiving end of a hard hit to the head from Lions defensive end Odell Willis late in the first quarter. Collaros delivered a pass on the run just before a charging Willis knocked him to the turf.

“He took a good shot. It was a headgear-to-headgear shot and for precautionary reasons our trainers thought it was best to take him out of the football game,” said Riders head coach Chris Jones.

Collaros did not return. Brandon Bridge and David Watford split time under centre for the remainder of the contest. Collaros completed five of eight pass attempts for 52 yards.

The win also bumped Saskatchewan (12-6) into a tie with the Calgary Stampeders (12-5) for first place in the West Division. The Lions, having already clinched a playoff berth, are 9-8 and will cross over to the East Division for the post-season.

The Riders have a bye next week, while Calgary will visit the Lions in the final week of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Trevor Harris has the Ottawa Redblacks just one post-season victory away from their third Grey Cup game in four years.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Harris threw three TD passes as Ottawa clinched first in the East Division with a 30-13 road win over Hamilton on a cold, wet and windy Saturday night. The Redblacks earned their fifth straight victory at Tim Hortons Field and swept the season series with the Tiger-Cats 3-0.

“It’s huge, just for us to be able to lick our wounds, get some guys back that aren’t really healthy and kind of be able to self-assess, self-scout a little bit,” Harris said. “One game from the show.

“By no means is the sentence finished. There’s no period yet ... we just put a comma in there because it’s time for playoff time and for us to even turn it up another notch.”

Harris cemented the victory with a 79-yard bomb to Diontae Spencer at 10:44 of the third quarter into a stiff wind that put the Redblacks ahead 27-13. It came before an the announced Tim Hortons Field gathering of 23,329, but no more than 3,000 took in the contest, which was played in steady rain and a brisk 34-kilometre-an-hour wind.

Harris was 23-of-30 passing for 267 yards before giving way to Dominique Davis in the fourth. Ottawa (10-7) will complete its regular season next weekend against Toronto, then be off until the East final Nov. 18. He was Henry Burris’s backup in 2016 when the Redblacks won the Grey Cup.

The weather was the big story Saturday and Ottawa’s ability to handle it. The Redblacks outscored Hamilton 14-4 when the Ticats had the wind and 16-9 when the visitors had it at their back.

Story continues below advertisement

“It (weather) was big,” Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell said. “The key thing we talked about at the hotel (Saturday morning) was, ’This is the CFL, you have to embrace the bad weather and not let it get it you off your game.’

“The big thing was when they had the wind, we won those quarters point-wise and that’s huge. Our guys rose to the occasion and those were two key quarters for us.”

Ottawa slotback Brad Sinopoli had two reasons to celebrate. The 30-year-old Peterborough, Ont., native had seven receptions for 56 yards to break Ben Cahoon’s record for most catches in a season by a Canadian (112 in ‘03).

Sinopoli needed four receptions to eclipse Cahoon’s mark but now has 116 catches for 1,376 yards. The two-time Grey Cup champion is the seventh Canadian to reach the 100-catch plateau.

“I’m just very thankful for that,” said Sinopoli, a former Hec Crighton Trophy-winning quarterback at the University of Ottawa. “Trevor puts the ball in a spot that makes it very easy in weather like this to catch and he does a very good job of it.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities, it means a lot.”

Harris said Sinopli’s accomplishment kind of sets the record straight.

“We finally have a real Canadian with the record,” he said. “Brad is born and raised, he’s a true Canadian.

“From what I heard, Ben was one of those guys who wasn’t born and raised. I’m glad we Brad with the record now, that will stand for a long time.”

Cahoon was born in Utah but qualified as a Canadian in the CFL because his parents were from Canada and he spent time growing up in Alberta. A three-time Grey Cup winner and twice the league’s top Canadian, Cahoon was a 2014 inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

In Winnipeg, Matt Nichols couldn’t care less that he threw for more than 300 yards for the first time this season.

The only achievement that mattered for the Winnipeg quarterback was that the Blue Bombers clinched a playoff spot with a 29-21 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Bombers' fifth straight victory (10-7) also eliminated the Edmonton Eskimos (8-9) from post-season play. Winnipeg, as the third-place finisher in the West, will visit either Calgary or Saskatchewan in the West semi-final.

“Listen, we know we’ve lost three in a row,” Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson said. "We understand that we can’t keep doing the same things. We’ve got to look at trying to get some momentum.

"We've still got a chance to be first in the west. We've got to go out and play a good game against B.C."

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was 22 for 35 for 274 yards with a touchdown toss to Markeith Ambles and no picks for Calgary.

The Stampeders last lost three in a row at the end of last season after already clinching first place. Mitchell didn't play that final game.

"It's something we haven't felt in a long time and it's something we're going to have to fight back from," Mitchell said. "And I think it's going to create something good for us going into the playoffs."

Mitchell had been 6-0 in Winnipeg and the Bombers hadn't defeated a Stampeders squad at home since July 2009, a string of nine victories.

He was asked how difficult it was playing in the fog.

"That's not fog. That's smoke from them blowing off their guns," Mitchell quipped.

Adams caught a 50-yard TD pass and Wolitarsky hauled in a 60-yard reception for Winnipeg's touchdowns through the air. Backup quarterback Chris Streveler had a two-yard run for a TD.

Adams finished with five catches for 126 yards, giving him 1,028 receiving yards. It's his second straight year eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

"I could have had one catch, I'd have been happy," Adams said. "The focus tonight was to win the game."

Justin Medlock booted a pair of field goals from 13 yards out and a 35-yarder for Winnipeg. He made a pair of converts and Nichols was sacked on a two-point convert attempt.

Backup Calgary quarterback Nick Arbuckle pushed in for a two-yard touchdown and Ambles had a one-yard TD catch. Two Calgary converts were unsuccessful. Rene Paredes made field goals from 43, 31 and 51 yards.