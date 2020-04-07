CFL postpones start of 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

The CFL is postponing the start of its 2020 season until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the postponement in a release, noting that some CFL cities have indicated they won’t allow sporting events through the end of June.

The CFL season was scheduled to start June 11, but the city of Calgary has a public events ban in place until June 30 that includes NHL and CFL games.

Toronto also has a ban on city-led events through June 30, but it does not prohibit professional sporting events.

The CFL had already postponed the start of its pre-season. Rookie camps were scheduled to open May 13 with training camps starting four days later.

Today’s announcement means the 2020 season will have to be reduced in order to finish with the Grey Cup game Nov. 22 in Regina.