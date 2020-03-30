 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

CFL postpones training camps due to coronavirus concerns

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The CFL postponed the start of training camps Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ongoing global pandemic and the resulting directives issued by various governments make it unsafe to proceed with plans to gather our athletes and coaches together as scheduled,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

There was no suggestion regarding when camps might open. Some rookie camps had been scheduled to open as early as May 11 with training camps starting May 17.

The postponing of training camps increases the likelihood the league will be forced to do the same with the start of its 2020 regular season.

“As for our future plans, we are in the hands of our public health officials,” Ambrosie said. “We acknowledge their timetable will be dictated by the virus itself.

“We will make further decisions when we can and share them with our fans and the public as soon as possible.”

The CFL campaign is scheduled to begin June 11.

“We at the CFL are pragmatic optimists,” Ambrosie said. “Our pragmatism dictates that, unfortunately, training camps cannot go forward as scheduled.

“But our optimism remains strong. We continue to look forward to a CFL season and the Grey Cup.”

The Grey Cup game is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Regina.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

