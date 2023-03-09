The CFL has reached an agreement to sell the Montreal Alouettes, according to a source.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL hasn’t announced the deal but will do so Friday at a news conference in Montreal.

The move comes after the CFL reportedly entered into exclusive negotiations with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise.

Quebecor Inc.’s president/chief executive officer is Pierre Karl Peladeau, a Montreal businessman who has a reported net worth of US$1.9 billion.

It’s unclear if Quebecor or Peladeau will be the franchise owner.