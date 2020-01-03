 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

CFL removes Patrick Boivin from president’s role with Montreal Alouettes

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Alouettes has removed Patrick Boivin from the post of President and CEO.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Football League has announced Patrick Boivin is no longer the president/chief executive officer of the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL purchased the club from the Wetenhall family last May and continues to try to find a new owner.

David Goldstein, the league’s chief operating officer, will take Boivin’s old role on an interim basis.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alouettes also have not named a general manager after interim GM Joe Mack finished his deal at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The Alouettes gave head coach Khari Jones a three-year contract extension following a season in which Montreal made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Montreal lost in the East semi-final against the Edmonton Eskimos after finishing the regular season with a 10-8 record.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies