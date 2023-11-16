A record-setting first season as a CFL starter earned Chad Kelly the league’s outstanding player award.

The Toronto Argonauts quarterback was honoured Thursday during the CFL’s awards banquet at Fallsview Casino & Resort.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches.

Kelly received the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award, which the CFL named after the former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ star who died last month at age 83.

Kelly, 29, was a key figure for Toronto (16-2), which tied the CFL record for most regular-season victories while establishing a franchise best in that category.

He won 15 of 16 starts, the 93.8 win percentage being the best in league history by a player with at least 14 starts.

Kelly completed 270 of 394 passes (68.5 per cent) for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 248 yards and eight TDs — tied for second-most in the CFL — on 40 carries (6.2-yard average).

Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bill star quarterback Jim Kelly, was also a CFL all-star.

With Kelly under centre, Toronto finished second overall in offensive points (29.3 per game), offensive TDs (56) and net yards (377.8) while allowing a league-low 19 sacks.

But the Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final.

Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was the finalist.

Top Canadian

Running back Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the CFL’s outstanding Canadian.

The five-foot-10 220-pound Oliveira ran for a CFL-high 1,534 yards (5.9-yard average) with nine TDs in leading Winnipeg (14-4) to first place in the West Division.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg native added 38 catches for 482 yards and four TDs.

Montreal Alouettes safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy was the finalist.

The Bombers and Alouettes meet Sunday in the Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

Top head coach

Ryan Dinwiddie of the Toronto Argonauts is the CFL’s coach of the year.

Dinwiddie guided Toronto to a CFL-best 16-2 record this season, which tied the league record for most regular-season victories.

The 16 wins were a Toronto single-season record.

Dinwiddie became the ninth head coach to win division titles in his first three seasons as Toronto had a 9-0 home record (one win came in Halifax) and 10-0 mark within the East Division.

Dinwiddie had been a finalist for this award the last two years and becomes the ninth Argo to earn the honour but the first since Marc Trestman in 2017.

Winnipeg’s Mike O’Shea, the award winner in 2021 and ‘22, was the finalist.

Top lineman

Toronto Argonauts tackle Dejon Allen is the CFL’s outstanding lineman.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

The six-foot-two 300-pound Allen completed his third season with Toronto and was a key member of an offensive line that allowed a CFL-low 19 sacks for the Argos (16-2), who tied the league record for most regular-season victories.

Toronto finished second overall in offensive points (29.3 per game), offensive TDs (56), net yards (377.8) and first in average yards per play (7.34).

Tackle Jermarcus Hardrick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was the finalist.

Top special teams player

Javon Leake of the Toronto Argonauts was named the CFL’s top special-teams performer Thursday night.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Leake was the CFL’s top punt returner (81 for 1,216 yards, 15-yard average) with a club-record four returned for TDs, one short of the CFL record.

Leake becomes the fourth Argo to win the award but first since kicker Swayze Waters in 2014.

B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte was the finalist.

Top defensive player

Mathieu Betts of the B.C. Lions was named the CFL’s top defensive player Thursday night.

The 6-foot-three 250-pound defensive lineman had a CFL-high 18 sacks, which was also the most ever by a Canadian.

Betts, from Montreal, also had a career-best 44 tackles (three for a loss), three fumbles and a blocked punt.

Betts becomes the sixth Canadian to win the award and first since Calgary’s Alex Singleton in 2017.

Linebacker Adarius Pickett of the Toronto Argonauts was the finalist.