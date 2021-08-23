 Skip to main content
CFL says Elks players tested positive for COVID-19, next game vs. Argos postponed

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Several Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League revealed late Sunday.

The CFL has postponed Edmonton’s next game against the Argonauts in Toronto, initially scheduled for Thursday.

In a statement, the league said the Elks would not practise or travel until cleared by the league’s chief medical officers and public-health officials, adding that Edmonton’s players, coaches and staff are “subjected to an enhanced testing protocol which includes isolation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The league said the decision to postpone Thursday’s encounter “reflects our desire to put the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff – as well as public health – above all other considerations.”

Edmonton’s last match was a 21-16 victory over the BC Lions on Aug. 19. The CFL said the Lions would be closely monitored this week but that they were not exposed to a high risk of infection. The Lions are scheduled to play the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 28.

There is no date yet for the rescheduled match between the Elks and Argonauts.

