The Canadian Football League says it’s conducting its own investigation into a lawsuit issued by a former Toronto Argonauts strength-and-conditioning coach against the club for wrongful dismissal and quarterback Chad Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“We take the allegations against the Toronto Argonauts and Mr. Kelly very seriously,” the CFL said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We have opened an investigation in accordance with the league’s gender-based violence policy.

“Out of respect for this process and all the parties involved, we will not be able to provide further comment until our investigation has been completed.”

Later on Wednesday, the Argos said in a statement they will co-operate with the CFL’s investigation.

“The Toronto Argonauts share the CFL’s commitment to providing healthy and positive work environments,” the CFL club said. “The organization will reserve any further comment until the conclusion of the league’s investigation.”

The CFL and Argos statements come a week after the complainant filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

She also said the Argos did not act when told of Kelly’s behaviour and claims assistant general manager John Murphy said she “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened.”

The complainant said she was told Jan. 29 that her contract would not be renewed. She had joined the Argonauts in 2018 and said her contract had previously been continually renewed.

The complainant is seeking $80,000 from Kelly and a total of $85,714 from the Argonauts. The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

The allegations have not been tested in court.