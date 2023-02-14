The Canadian Football League has taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president.

In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise’s day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office.

General manager Danny Maciocia will continue “to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season.”

The CFL announcement comes on the first day of CFL free agency.

This marks the second time since 2019 that the CFL has taken over operating the Alouettes.