CFL to pause East semi-final on Remembrance Day for moment of silence

The CFL will pause Sunday’s East Division semi-final for a moment of silence to honour Canada’s veterans.

The game in Hamilton between the Tiger-Cats and BC Lions is scheduled to take place on Remembrance Day, when a moment of silence is traditionally observed at 11 a.m.

The East semi-final is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The moment of silence will be held an our later, which will be 11 a.m. PT.

The CFL says it will also honour veterans during the pregame coin toss ceremonies prior to the game in Hamilton and before the West Division semi-final in Regina between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In addition, players will sport a poppy decal on their helmets.

The Canadian Press