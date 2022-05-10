The CFL Players’ Association will have a new offer from the CFL to consider when the two sides resume collective bargaining talks Wednesday.

It will be the first meeting between the league and union since Thursday when the CFLPA rejected a CFL proposal for a 10-year deal with no increases to the salary cap and also eliminated the Canadian ratio.

According to two sources, the CFL will table a new offer to the union Wednesday morning.

The current collective bargaining agreement is slated to expire Saturday, the day before CFL training camps are scheduled to open.

The union has instructed its players to not report to camp without a new agreement in place.

Teams have countered by informing their players that any who attend camp will be housed and fed by franchises in the event of a lawful strike.

CFL players have gone on strike once, in 1974, but the situation was settled before the start of the regular season.