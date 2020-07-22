CFL will boost Manitoba’s economy, not coronavirus cases, Pallister says

Open this photo in gallery IG Field is seen during before opening kickoff of a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes on June 27, 2013. John Woods/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says hosting the Canadian Football League season can boost the economy without leading to a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

The CFL has decided to play a shortened 2020 season in Winnipeg if the league can get federal funding and an agreement with the Canadian Football League Players’ Association.

The Winnipeg bid included $2.5 million in provincial money for transportation costs, practice field rentals and more, and beat out bids from Regina and Calgary.

Pallister says having hundreds of players and staff in Winnipeg would provide a much-needed boost to the hard-hit hotel and food industries.

He also says it could be done safely by having players and staff tested and kept separate from the public.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is disappointed Regina lost the bidding war, but adds that getting the league up and running this season is important.