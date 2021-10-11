Chargers prevail over Browns on Herbert’s 398 yards, Ekeler’s three TDs

Open this photo in gallery Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Oct. 10, 2021. Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a three-yard score with 1:31 remaining, as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday.

Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 53 receiving). Los Angeles, under first-year coach Brandon Staley, has won three straight and leads the AFC West after losses by Denver and Las Vegas.

Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2), which has two defeats after having double-digit leads in the second half.

After Ekeler’s 19-yard screen pass score from Herbert drew the Chargers within 42-41 with 3:15 remaining, Tristan Vizcaino missed his second extra point of the game.

Cleveland went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, setting up the winning five-play, 48-yard drive.

Herbert, who completed 26 of 43 passes, connected with Jared Cook for a 29-yard completion to the Browns 18-yard line. Four plays later, Ekeler went into the end zone.

Mayfield, who completed less than half his passes last week at Minnesota, was on target on his first nine attempts Sunday, which included a seven-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins early in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-7 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Chubb went above the 100-yard mark for the 19th time on the opening drive of the third quarter with a 52-yard run off right tackle to extend Cleveland’s lead to 27-13 before the Chargers rallied.