 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Chargers prevail over Browns on Herbert’s 398 yards, Ekeler’s three TDs

Joe Reedy
INGLEWOOD, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Oct. 10, 2021.

Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a three-yard score with 1:31 remaining, as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday.

Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Ekeler finished with 119 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 53 receiving). Los Angeles, under first-year coach Brandon Staley, has won three straight and leads the AFC West after losses by Denver and Las Vegas.

Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2), which has two defeats after having double-digit leads in the second half.

After Ekeler’s 19-yard screen pass score from Herbert drew the Chargers within 42-41 with 3:15 remaining, Tristan Vizcaino missed his second extra point of the game.

Cleveland went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, setting up the winning five-play, 48-yard drive.

Herbert, who completed 26 of 43 passes, connected with Jared Cook for a 29-yard completion to the Browns 18-yard line. Four plays later, Ekeler went into the end zone.

Mayfield, who completed less than half his passes last week at Minnesota, was on target on his first nine attempts Sunday, which included a seven-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins early in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-7 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Chubb went above the 100-yard mark for the 19th time on the opening drive of the third quarter with a 52-yard run off right tackle to extend Cleveland’s lead to 27-13 before the Chargers rallied.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies