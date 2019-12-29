Chiefs earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye in AFC, while Packers clinch bye in NFC

The New England Patriots suffered a shocking loss at home to the woeful Miami Dolphins on Sunday, dropping the defending Super Bowl champions to the No. 3 seed in the AFC, and allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to leapfrog them into the No. 2 slot, which guarantees a first-round bye and a home game in the second round.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers earned the same rewards as the Chiefs but only because they kicked a last-second field goal in Detroit to ensure themselves either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in that conference.
KANSAS CITY 31, L.A. CHARGERS 21
Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off. And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for their 27-24 upset in Foxborough, Mass.
GREEN BAY 23, DETROIT 20
Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the host Detroit Lions.
The winning boot allowed the Packers (13-3) to clinch a first-round bye for the NFC playoffs. The Lions (3-12-1) lost their ninth straight game despite holding a 17-3 halftime lead.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers overcame a miserable first half to finish 27-of-55 passing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Aaron Jones rushed for 100 yards and Davante Adams caught seven passes for 93 yards.
MIAMI 27, NEW ENGLAND 24
Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left in the game as the Miami Dolphins upset the host New England Patriots 27-24.
The Patriots (12-4), who started the season 8-0, could have clinched a first-round playoff bye with the win. Instead, their loss combined with Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Pats to the No. 3 seed -- and means New England must play in the wild-card round while the Chiefs get the bye.
This will mark the first time since 2009 the Patriots did not get a first-round bye in the playoffs. That season, New England won the AFC East but lost in the wild-card round to Baltimore. Since Tom Brady became New England’s starting quarterback, the Patriots have had to play in the wild-card round three times. They are 2-1 in wild-card games and are 3-3 and failed to reach the Super Bowl in those three postseasons.
Miami (5-11), which started this season 0-7, won at New England for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins entered this game as 16-point underdogs.
NEW ORLEANS 42, CAROLINA 10
The New Orleans Saints took care of business against the reeling Carolina Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season but still might not get a week of rest in the playoffs.
Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and the Saints handed the Panthers their eighth straight loss, 42-10 on Sunday.
But the runaway NFC South champions’ chances at home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs ended when Green Bay beat Detroit on a last-second field goal.
New Orleans needs Seattle to beat San Francisco to earn a first-round bye. If the 49ers win, the Saints will be the No. 3 seed and host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round next weekend.
In other games with no playoff implications:
NEW YORK JETS 16, BUFFALO 6
Sam Darnold threw for 199 yards and the game’s only touchdown, leading the New York Jets to a 13-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on a rainy afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The Jets finish their season 7-9. The Bills (10-6), who had the No. 5 seed locked up coming into the game, will play in next week’s AFC wild-card round against the No. 4 seed Houston Texans.
Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Barkley finished 18-for-35 for 232 yards and two interceptions in place of Josh Allen, who started the game but played just two possessions. The Bills rested a slew of their starters.
CHICAGO 21, MINNESOTA 19
Eddy Pineiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left, giving the Bears a 21-19 victory over Minnesota with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.
Pineiro, the latest attempt by the Bears (8-8) to solve their persistent kicking trouble, finished the season with 11 straight made field goals. Mitch Trubisky highlighted another unremarkable performance by hitting Riley Ridley for 34 yards on fourth-and-9 with 2:36 left from midfield to set up the winning kick.
The Vikings, who had already qualified for the playoffs, will play a wild-card round game next weekend at either New Orleans, San Francisco or Seattle.
ATLANTA 28, TAMPA BAY 22
Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, but another non-playoff year ended on a sour note. The Falcons (7-9) tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.
Matt Ryan completed 30 of 51 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons, who saved coach Dan Quinn’s job by rebounding from a 1-7 start to go 6-2 over the second half of the season. Atlanta will finish second in the NFC South despite posting a losing record for the second year in a row.
CINCINNATI 33, CLEVELAND 23
Joe Mixon rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Andy Dalton passed for 190 yards and a score to lift the host Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Cincinnati (2-14), which has secured the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, finished in fourth place in the AFC North for the second straight season but avoided the first one-victory season in franchise history. The Bengals also finished 2-14 in 2002.