Cody Fajardo’s Roughriders set sights on top spot in CFL’s West Division

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan enters the final week of the regular season with a two-point lead over the Calgary Stampeders (11-6) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) atop the division standings. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

With one more regular-season win, Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders can clinch top spot in the West Division and secure a well-earned week off.

Saskatchewan (12-5) plays host to the Edmonton Eskimos (8-9) needing a win or tie to cement first in the West and home-field advantage for the conference final Nov. 17. A first-place finish would be the Riders’ first since 2009 but for Fajardo, the timing of a week-long break from football would be ideal.

“It’s incredibly important,” Fajardo told reporters in Regina this week. “I know my body would like that bye week as much as everyone else’s in that locker room.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan enters the final week of the regular season with a two-point lead over the Calgary Stampeders (11-6) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) atop the division standings.

Calgary caps its regular season Saturday night visiting the BC Lions (5-12). If Saskatchewan gets a win or tie, the Stampeders will still need a win or tie in order to cement second in the West and home-field advantage in the conference semi-final against Winnipeg, which has concluded its regular season.

Should Saskatchewan lose to Edmonton, Calgary could clinch first in the West for a fourth straight season with a road victory in Vancouver. If the Riders win and Stampeders lose to the Lions, Winnipeg would finish second and host the Stamps in the conference semi-final next weekend.

Saskatchewan is expected to play its starters against Edmonton with first place on the line. But starting quarterback Trevor Harris won’t see action for Edmonton given the team will be visiting the Montreal Alouettes next weekend in the East Division semi-final.

Riders rookie head coach Craig Dickenson said it doesn’t really matter what players Edmonton suits up.

“It’s about us playing as well as we’re capable of and us playing to our level of standard that we find acceptable,” Dickenson said. “We won’t spend a whole lot of time trying to figure out who they’re dressing.

“It’s just the next game for us in a lot of ways but it’s a little more than that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 2019 season has been a magical one for Fajardo and the Riders.

Fajardo, who began the year as Saskatchewan’s backup, leads the CFL in passing with 4,302 yards and has 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He’s been the Riders starter since replacing Zach Collaros early in the club’s season-opening 23-17 road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Saskatchewan is coming off a 27-24 road win over Edmonton. Fajardo finished 25-of-35 passing for 429 yards and two TDs as the Riders secured the victory with Brett Lauther’s 43-yard field goal in the final seconds.

With Harris on the sidelines, Logan Kilgore will get the start at quarterback for Edmonton. He went 2-2 earlier this year while Harris was on the injured list.

Edmonton has struggled within the West Division this season with a 3-6 record whereas the Riders are 6-3. And Saskatchewan is a stellar 7-1 at home while Edmonton is 3-5 away from Commonwealth Stadium.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Alouettes versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, Dominique Davis returns under centre for the struggling Redblacks (3-14). He replaces rookie Will Arndt, who went 0-3 as the starter. Davis will be tasked with trying to halt the franchise’s dubious 10-game losing streak. Montreal (9-8) will look to avoid ending its regular season with two straight losses. But of more importance to the Alouettes will be ensuring its regulars are heading for next weekend’s East Division semi-final as healthy as possible. Subsequently, a host of starters are expected to see limited or no playing time in this one.

Pick: Ottawa.

Toronto Argonauts versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (14-3) look to end the regular season 9-0 at Tim Hortons field. But with having already clinched first in the East Division, expect many starters to either not dress or play sparingly. Toronto (4-13) is coming off a solid 39-9 home victory over Ottawa but is 0-2 against their other provincial rivals this year. The Argos used three quarterbacks – McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Dakota Prukop and Canadian rookie Michael O’Connor – last week against Ottawa and will likely do the same here.

Pick: Hamilton.

Calgary Stampeders versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, Calgary will know by kickoff whether first place in the West Division is still within reach. Regardless, the Stampeders have plenty of incentive to win because a loss would mean opening the playoffs in Winnipeg, where the Bombers rallied for a 29-28 win over the defending Grey Cup champions last weekend. The Lions come off the bye week following a 27-19 home loss to Saskatchewan on Oct. 18. Quarterback Danny O’Brien was 16-of-25 passing for 171 yards with a TD and interception in place of the injured Mike Reilly.

Pick: Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 55-22.