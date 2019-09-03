 Skip to main content

Football Dale Hawerchuk taking leave of absence from Barrie Colts for health reasons

Dale Hawerchuk taking leave of absence from Barrie Colts for health reasons

BARRIE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Former Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk will have his banner raised to the rafters of Bell MTS Place prior to their game against the Arizona Coyotes in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press

Former NHL star Dale Hawerchuk is taking a leave of absence as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts for the upcoming season.

The Colts announced Tuesday that Hawerchuk is making the move for health reasons. The team did not specify the nature of Hawerchuk’s issues.

“We are a tight and close family here and it’s difficult to have to make announcements like this,” team president Howie Campbell said in a statement. “Dale is facing some health issues and will be taking the time he needs to deal with that situation. Our best wishes and thoughts are with Dale and his family during this difficult time.”

“All of us want to see Dale back as soon as possible and we look forward to that day,” Campbell added.

Hawerchuk, a Toronto native, is the longest-serving coach in Colts history and was going into his 10th season behind the team’s bench.

The 56-year-old Hawerchuk had led the Colts to the OHL playoffs in six of his nine seasons, including a final appearance in 2012-13 where the Colts lost to London in seven games.

Hawerchuk, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, had 518 goals and 891 assists over 1,118 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia.

