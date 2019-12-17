 Skip to main content

Football

Dale Lastman appointed chair of Canadian Football League’s board of governors

The Canadian Press
Dale Lastman was appointed as the chair of the CFL’s board of governors. He is also the chair of Goodmans LLP.

Brian Mosoff Photography

Dale Lastman was appointed as the chair of the CFL’s board of governors on Tuesday.

Lastman is also the chair of Goodmans LLP and practices corporate, commercial and securities law, while providing counsel in connection with public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructurings.

He has extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry as a director of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment where he serves as an alternate governor of the NHL and NBA, as well as the governor representing the Toronto Argonauts.

“I’m pleased to take on this role at a time full of promise and potential for the CFL, an important part of our country’s cultural and sporting fabric,” said Lastman. “It’s an honour to have this opportunity to work even more closely with my fellow governors, people dedicated to making this league bigger and better.”

Lastman is also the chair of the Baycrest board of directors. In addition, Lastman serves as an honorary trustee of the Hospital for Sick Children, and sits on the board of directors of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Roots Ltd.

He succeeds Jim Lawson, who recently stepped down as the CFL’s chair, following six years of service to the league.

