Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, right, hands off to teammate Ka'Deem Carey during the first half against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Calgary. The Blue Bombers won 19-18 on Aug. 18, 2023.Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Defensive back Demerio Houston carried an interception into the end zone as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off the Calgary Stampeders 19-18.

Sergio Castillo made four field goals in the defence-first win for Winnipeg (8-2).

Quarterback Dru Brown finished 17-of-27 for 171 yards, starting in place of the injured Zach Collaros.

Kicker Rene Paredes went 6 for 8 on field goals to provide all the scoring for Calgary (3-7).

Stampeders QB Jake Maier 11-of-24 pass attempts for 190 yards and the pick to Houston.

Paredes came into the game with 18 straight field goals made, but missed his third kick of the game to end the streak at 20.