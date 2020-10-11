Derek Carr helps Raiders snap Kansas City’s 13-game win streak

Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offence in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Kansas City’s franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson added a field goal a few minutes later and Mahomes was intercepted on fourth down to set up another touchdown by Jacobs that made it 40-24 with 5:26 left.

Mahomes led Kansas City quickly downfield, hitting Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Darrel Williams for the two-point try to make it a one-possession game. But after the Raiders (3-2) recovered the squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as Kansas City (4-1) used up their timeouts, and Carr sneaked for a first down on fourth-and-one near midfield with two minutes left to allow Las Vegas to end its five-game skid against Kansas City.

Kansas City had won seven in a row over its long-time rival at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr had been especially bad in losing each of his six starts. But he was simply spectacular with a relatively quiet 17,000 fans in the building, helping to guide the Raiders to their first win in Kansas City since Oct. 28, 2012.

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled Kansas City’s offensive line, and finished with 340 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

The slower second half, when the Raiders finished their comeback from a 14-3 deficit, came after a first half in which the Raiders and Kansas City combined for nearly 700 yards and played to a 24-all draw.

Kansas City got a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins, who later left with a hamstring injury, but also had two TD passes brought back by penalties. The first was a 58-yarder to Hill that was wiped out by a holding call on Kelechi Osemele, who left with a knee injury two plays later, and the second was a strike to Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the half that was negated by Kelce’s offensive pass interference.

When Henry Ruggs III hauled in a 72-yard throw for Carr’s third TD pass of the quarter, the Raiders had a 24-21 lead.