Deshaun Watson leads Texans to franchise-record eighth straight win

Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Houston Texans set a franchise record with their eighth straight win, 34-17 over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns as a Texan and Lamar Miller ran for 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

In the first game since founder and owner Robert “Bob” McNair died on Friday, the Texans (8-3) honoured him by wearing decals on the back of their helmets in the shape of a football with white block letters bearing his initials of “RCM.”

With that reminder on their helmets, they became the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after opening a season 0-3.

The Texans trailed by 10 early before reeling off 27 straight points. Tennessee (5-6) finally scored again on a 48-yard reception by Corey Davis late in the third quarter, but the second TD by Thomas – this one for 10 yards – made it 34-17 with just more than eight minutes left.