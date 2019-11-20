 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Despite top offence, coach Steinauer says Ticats defence is 'heartbeat of our team’

Bill Graveland
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer is surrounded by his players as practice ends during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Calgary, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have racked up an impressive offensive record in 2019, but the team’s head coach says it’s the defence that has become the “heartbeat” of team.

Orlondo Steinauer’s club has the best offensive record in the CFL this season, but as he prepares for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday’s Grey Cup, he told reporters in Calgary on Wednesday that his defence is up to the task.

“It’s not just about being a great defence statistically. To me we were middle of the pack early in the year. What it became was timely plays,” Steinauer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whatever it’s taken that week to win they’ve stepped up and made those plays and to me that’s impressive. The defence at times has been the heartbeat of our team.”

Hamilton bolstered the defensive line in the off-season with the free agent signing of Ja’Gared Davis, who spent three previous seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and won a Grey Cup ring last year.

“This Grey Cup is going to make four in a row. The biggest thing I’m telling the guys is just to treat it like it’s another game,” he said.

“Do the same thing we did on Day 1 or Day 100 because that’s what got us here. Don’t try and change anything different now.”

Davis led the Ticats with 13 sacks during the regular season in addition to 54 tackles.

Teammate Simoni Lawrence said Davis is the best linebacker in the CFL.

“It’s not close if you really watch film about it. There’s a lot of great defensive ends in the league, but you’ve got pass rushers, you’ve got guys who do other things, but what makes Ja’Gared so great is he’s a football player who plays defensive end,” Lawrence said.

Story continues below advertisement

“He can rush the passer, he can stop the run. I mean it’s not close.”

Davis said he still has a lot of friends and fond memories from his time in Calgary, but the move to Hamilton was a lot easier than one might expect.

“Honestly when I got here I was leaving Calgary and walking into Calgary 2.0 so to speak for the defensive line, so it was easy for me,” Davis said.

“It wasn’t like I was even stepping into a leadership role. I was just coming in and trying to fit in because I had great leaders already on the team.”

Davis says the defence isn’t the heart of the team – it’s just one part.

“I feel we are intricate parts of a heart. Defence is the left valve, offence is right valve and the special teams is the left and right atriums. Together we work as one cohesive unit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lawrence said Steinauer has been the prime motivator for the Ticats all season.

“He doesn’t waver. Consistency is key especially playing football because you get a lot of smoke and it’s easy to fall in the smoke,” he said.

“When you’ve got somebody like Coach Orlondo who keeps the message clear, the same all season long … you end up here.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter